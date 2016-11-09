Opera at the Arts Theatre

Music teacher/ voice coach Elisabeth Potgieter.

GEORGE NEWS - Opera music will always be one of the most popular genres and this has been confirmed over many centuries.

On Friday evening

18 November, 11 of Elisabeth Potgieter's singing school students will perform a number of popular arias and one or two duets. The public is invited to share their passion and love of opera and to support a well-deserved effort of stars in training.

Arias from Rigoletto, Tales of Hoffmann, Don Giovanni, Cosi fan tutte, The Magic Flute, Carmen and more are included in the lovely programme.

Teacher Elisabeth Potgieter invites all Georgians to share in the joy of the evening. "Come and enjoy the performance. We need your support.

Remember - all the world-famous singers have once been local."

The show starts at 19:00 at Oakhurst Arts Theatre and tickets are R80 (adults) and R60 (high school students, seniors and George Society of Arts members).

Tickets are available at the theatre or contact Potgieter on 083 627 9105.

