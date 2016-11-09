Townsend Ballet School showcases talent

Te ballet dancers of Abbi-Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet will be staging their annual year end showcase at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre on Wednesday 23 November.

GEORGE NEWS - Abbi-Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet is staging its annual year end showcase at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre on Wednesday 23 November. The principal, Abigail Geldenhuys says the show offers great variety.

"Having entered the Cecchetti exam session in October, we have put our show together in three weeks and will showcase exam variations, eisteddfod entries and class group dances. Dancers range in age from 4 to 44 years old. We have two guest choreographers.

Jané Odendaal choreographed I Won't Give Up which won best duet at the George Eisteddfod and Bradley Zeelie, a past pupil, who is currently dancing in Switzerland. He will present a newly choreographing piece."

The matinee show at 15:00 is open to the public, and the 18:30 show is strictly for parents of the school as it will conclude with the prize giving.

Tickets are R60 for adults and R35 for children under 12 and can be purchased at the arts theatre booking office in York Street George.

