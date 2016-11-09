Outdoor movie night this Friday

The Garden Route Botanical Garden.
GEORGE NEWS - An outdoor movie night will be staged this Friday, 18 November, at 19:15 in the Garden Route Botanical Garden.
The organisers invite the public to join them under the stars.
"Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs. The film to be screened, Mamma Mia, is bags of fun!"
Tickets are R50 per person and R20 for children under 12. Stalls will sell boerewors rolls, popcorn, and cool drinks.
14:45 (GMT+2), Mon, 14 November 2016
