Multi-talented presenter and actor joins Algoa FM

Monde Kapa has had stints as a presenter on 5FM and KFM.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Cape Town's loss is Algoa country's gain: multi-talented television as well as radio presenter and actor, Monde Kapa, has joined Algoa FM as a producer and presenter.

Kapa recently relocated to Port Elizabeth and has just commenced producing the Jeff Moloi Show and will be presenting the late-night show on Saturday evenings.

"Monde has been a presenter at 5FM, Good Hope, KFM and Highveld.

He is, however, probably best known as the lead actor in the Sinutab 'big head' advertisement on TV and 'Vuyo's friend' in a Hansa Pilsner advert. And he was a prime-time anchor on eTV," says Algoa FM operations director, Alfie Jay.

Kapa presented sport as well as news on the morning show for eTV and was the channel's lead anchor for the 2010 World Cup.

Jeff Moloi, who presents the weekday 19:00-22:00 show on Algoa FM, said: "I'm delighted to welcome this 'cool kid' to the show.

He has many new suggestions and some fresh ideas – and he has a great sense of humour. Let's put it this way … he's taking my on-air 'jabs' at him in good spirit. He keeps threatening to retaliate on his Saturday night gig so I may have to interdict that show from going out – depending of course on the quality of his comebacks, LOL ... We've traveled a similar route in broadcasting so this should be a smooth ride."

Kapa added: "My decision to move to PE is fast proving to have been a great one.

I am falling in love with this part of the world and am looking forward to engaging with my new Algoa FM audience."

Kapa also has his own business, Monde Kapa Productions, which he has operated since June 2011.

