Captivating and comic flicks

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A young Scarlett Johansson stars in the captivating The Horse Whisperer to be screened at the Monroe Theatre on 17 November at 18:30. She portrays a teenage girl who is hit by a truck while riding her horse.

To help heal her troubled and injured daughter, and horse, her mother (Kristin Scott Thomas) takes them to Montana to recuperate at the ranch of a "horse whisperer" (Robert Redford), with mystical talents.

The mother proceeds to fall in love with him, as well.

On Friday, 18 November at 18:30, back by popular demand, the Monroe Theatre is screening Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines.

This flick offers a hilarious glimpse into the early days of aviation when a British newspaper offers a prize for the winner of a cross channel air race which brings flyers from all over the world.

There are many sub-plots as the flyers jockey for position and the affections of various women.

For more information, contact Joan (082 415 9588).

