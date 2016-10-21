Family market introduces play park

A Family Play Park/Familie-speelpark is being introduced at the Outeniqua Familly Market on Saturday 19 November when 12 tables will be set up with games ranging from backgammon to ludo and chess. Staff members who are seen here with Deon Mocke (second from left) are: Shanton Koesee, Jonty Koen, Fanie van der Merwe and Theuns Janse. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The Outeniqua Family Market owners Deon and Kobie Mocke, are introducing their Familie-speelpark/Family Play Park on their fifth birthday on 19 November, and believe that they have hit upon a novel idea - the likes of which has not been seen before anywhere in the country.

On that Saturday, 20 new tables will be set up with fun games ranging from old favourites like snakes and ladders, chess, ludo and backgammon while on the lawn, there will be giant domino pieces that can be moved around.

"We can seat 160 people around the 20 tables to participate in the various games.

I am hoping that families and friends will once again learn to have fun together. This will be a great way for people to have time together without being constantly engaged on their cell phones."

Excitement was in the air this week when the new facility was being set up on the western side of the market near the art and craft section. "We plan to eventually have 40 games including badminton (pluimbal)," said Deon.

His wife Kobie, who enjoyed thinking up new ideas for the market along with her husband said, "We have had such fun planning this latest attraction together and sincerely hope our clients will love it as much as we do."

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

