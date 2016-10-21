Translate to: 

Plett wines get the nod

Plett wines get the nod
Having a look at a snapshot of the day are from left: Nolte Lourens, Heide de Jager, Elza Coetzee and Lynette Whittaker.
GEORGE NEWS - Even the inclement weather and a busy sport weekend couldn't keep a large crowd of wine enthusiasts away from the first Fat Fish Restaurant, Sasfin Plett Wine & Bubby Festival in George. Guests sipped, swirled and savoured 30 different wines from nine wine farms in the greater Plettenberg Bay area at the local restaurant.
 
Wine connoisseur Denise Lindley gave the festival venue, the large variety of canapés and the fine selection of wines on offer a huge thumbs up.
 
"If you missed the festival, be sure to get in early next year. The excellent wines and laid-back atmosphere made it a day to be remembered."
 
The first vines in the Plettenberg Bay area was planted in 2001 by the Bramon Wine Estate and today the region has more than 16 wine farms. Plettenberg Bay has also been demarcated by the wine and spirit board as one of South Africa's 'Wine of Origin' districts.
 
 
Georgians who gave the fruit of the vine a nod of approval are from left: Melani du Toit, Nichol du Toit, Lindie van Biljon, Frikkie du Toit, Len Earle, Leon Nel, Kobus Huysamen, Jalani Venter, Anneke Smit, Nicole Pienaar and Johan Smit.
 
 
Enjoying the day are from left: Lara and Gavin Williams, Fanie and Mariana van Rooyen, and Marita and Boet Gericke.  
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
06:48 (GMT+2), Thu, 10 November 2016
