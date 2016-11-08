Adele tops Rich List with £92 million fortune

Liam Payne and Niall Horan both have a £34 million worth, putting them in seventh and eighth respectively, while Louis Tomlinson - who has a 10-month-old son Freddie - has £1 million less, leaving him in ninth.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Adele has knocked One Direction off heat’s Rich List for the first time in three years after amassing a £92 million fortune.The 28-year-old singer has knocked One Direction off the summit for the first time in three years after amassing a further £53.9 million compared to her £38.1 million worth last year which saw her finish in fourth place in the annual listing.Adele was helped out somewhat as One Direction’s earnings are no longer grouped together following the boy band’s decision to take a self-inflicted hiatus.According to the list, Harry Styles is the 1D star with the highest worth after amassing £37 million, putting him in fifth place, just one place and £1 million behind their former band member Zayn Malik, who quit to pursue a solo career.