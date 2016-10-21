Tos du Toit works to go under the hammer

Genesis – Adam R150,000 – R200,000

NATIONAL NEWS - Much loved Afrikaans actor, director, author, screenwriter and producer Tos Du Toit's collection of South African art will be sold at Strauss & Co on Monday, 7 November, in Johannesburg.

Blessed with good looks, Du Toit, who passed away in March earlier this year, had young girls swooning when he played the romantic hero in Sien jou Môre and Vlindervanger in the 1970s.

He wrote and directed the romantic novel and film, Elsa se Geheim, starring Anna Neethling Pohl supported by an excellent cast of South African actors.

Du Toit was an art lover and a long-time friend of celebrated artist, Walter Battiss. His art collection of some fifteen paintings includes numerous works by Battiss, such as Homage to Cavafy, Greek poet, journalist and civil servant (estimate R250,000 – 350,000) and Genesis - Adam (estimate R150,000 – 200,000), a splendid celebration of the genesis of man.

He published the novel Some People on his 80th birthday, and the book was illustrated with ‘exquisitely witty and tender drawings that Walter Battiss prepared for him’. Another highlight is a spectacular work by Larry Scully entitled City Skyline (estimate R100,000 – 150,000) which evokes the ambitious, energetic and technology-charged spirit of Johannesburg in the late 60s.