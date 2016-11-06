Joburg Film Festival praised for regulating industry

Generic image.

“Anything that can help to regulate our industry, ensure that it’s more transparent and transformative is a good start. A festival like this is good because of the government involvement.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The first edition of the Joburg Film Festival celebrated its closing by screening the African premier of The Birth of a Nation directed and produced by American actor Nate Parker.Last night saw filmmakers enjoy the screening of films and an awards ceremony.Mozambican war drama Train of Salt and Sugar by Licinio Azevedo was named best film of the Joburg Festival, while Zola Maseko scooped best African film for The Whale Caller. Rehad Desai walked away with honours for best South African film with The Giant Is Falling.Industry heavyweight Akin Omotoso says the festival is a step in the right direction.