Arts Society celebrates music

The popular Wits Trio, consisting of Zanta Hofmeyr, Maciej Lacny and Malcolm Nay, will perform at the Arts Society's last event for 2016 on 12 November.
MOSSEL BAY NEWS - Ending off a bumper year in style, the Arts Society has secured the fabulously popular Wits Trio. Music lovers are invited to attend this music celebration which will take place at 19:30 (with doors opening at 17:30) on Saturday, 12 November at the Dias Museum.
 
Guests can look forward to enjoying the musical skill, dedication and finesse of Zanta Hofmeyr (violin), Maciej Lacny (cello) and Malcolm Nay (piano) playing Brahms, Beethoven and Piazolla. Under the able tutorship of music teacher Lelane van der Merwe, the opening act will be by the proudly local and very young yet very talented group, the Junior Hartsnare (the Junior Heart Strings), sure to capture the audience's fancy.
 
As it is the annual members' evening, members may attend free of charge.
 
A cheese-and-biltong platter, which includes a glass of wine or juice, will be available at R50 per person but must be booked in advance. Non-members are welcome to attend and may purchase tickets at the usual R100 per person entrance fee and they can also order a platter at R50 each.
 
To facilitate catering requirements, booking is essential and will close at 18:00 on Wednesday, 9 November.
 
To book, or for further information, contact Annette Strydom (076 857 2900) or Abé Meintjes (083 268 3718, artsocietymb@gmail.com).
 
'We bring you the latest Mossel Bay, Garden Route news'
06:35 (GMT+2), Fri, 04 November 2016
