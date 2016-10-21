Creating Effective Families hosts meaningful fundraiser

Steffie le Roux will be performing in aid of Creating Effective Families.

MOSSEL BAY NEWS - Steffie le Roux, Werner Ferreira and Mauritz Lotz will be performing in November this year in aid of Creating Effective Families, Mossel Bay. The event, on 12 November, takes place at the Huysen Hill celebration venue.

Themed, Love begets love, this is an opportunity to show love towards loved ones, family, friends or co-workers and thank them for yet another successful year.

Tables for eight are available for booking.

a safe and loving environment for all to prosper.

Tickets are selling at R300 per person and include soulful music and a three-course meal, prepared with love in a farm kitchen.

"You are welcome to bring your own wine to complement your meal."

For information and bookings contact Kaliefie (082 257 6433).

Through this meaningful gesture, you will support Creating Effective Families in its quest to encourage families to lovingly raise healthy individuals, who will make meaningful contributions towards making Mossel Bay