Translate to: 

Carpe Musicam! presents musical feast

Carpe Musicam! presents musical feast
The Carpe Musicam orchestra will present their Alleluia! Halleluja! concert in the St Marks Anglican Cathedral on Saturday 26 November.
GEORGE NEWS - Excited music lovers in George are once again gearing up for a musical feast of classical and popular melodies when the Carpe Musicam! Orchestra presents its annual "Alleluia! Halleluja" concert in St. Mark's Cathedral in York Street on Saturday 26 November.
 
"Alleluia! Halleluja!" is not a religious presentation despite its title and content. Rather, it is a symphonic concert themed around the serene, uplifting and triumphant music that has been inspired over three centuries, across many lands, by the Christmas Story.
 
It features audience participation as everyone knows the tunes and will probably join in and sing along with the orchestra.
 
The orchestra's choice of St. Mark's Cathedral, with its excellent acoustics, as its preferred George venue, was influenced by the need to keep overheads to a minimum coupled with the Friends of the Cathedral's generous offer of logistical and managerial support for the performances.
 
Every cent the orchestra can save means more money that can go towards the orchestra's musical skills development project, through which instruments and tuition is provided to musically talented young people who would not normally be able to afford such luxuries. Currently two youngsters have received instruments and are receiving lessons whilst the orchestra has provided another four instruments for use by orchestra members.
 
Full details of the programme will be published later this month. Some of the countries represented in the musical line-up include Jamaica, Brazil, France, USA and, of course, Germany.
 
Tickets are priced at R75 for adults and under 18's enter for free. Tickets are available at the Cathedral Parish Office in Cathedral Street. For more information contact 044 873 3239.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:01 (GMT+2), Thu, 03 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 20%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 16%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 19%
Men
Women
Search
Staaltjies
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 44.
Soeker_123
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 30 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up