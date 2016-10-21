Carpe Musicam! presents musical feast

The Carpe Musicam orchestra will present their Alleluia! Halleluja! concert in the St Marks Anglican Cathedral on Saturday 26 November.

GEORGE NEWS - Excited music lovers in George are once again gearing up for a musical feast of classical and popular melodies when the Carpe Musicam! Orchestra presents its annual "Alleluia! Halleluja" concert in St. Mark's Cathedral in York Street on Saturday 26 November.

"Alleluia! Halleluja!" is not a religious presentation despite its title and content. Rather, it is a symphonic concert themed around the serene, uplifting and triumphant music that has been inspired over three centuries, across many lands, by the Christmas Story.

It features audience participation as everyone knows the tunes and will probably join in and sing along with the orchestra.

The orchestra's choice of St. Mark's Cathedral, with its excellent acoustics, as its preferred George venue, was influenced by the need to keep overheads to a minimum coupled with the Friends of the Cathedral's generous offer of logistical and managerial support for the performances.

Every cent the orchestra can save means more money that can go towards the orchestra's musical skills development project, through which instruments and tuition is provided to musically talented young people who would not normally be able to afford such luxuries. Currently two youngsters have received instruments and are receiving lessons whilst the orchestra has provided another four instruments for use by orchestra members.

Full details of the programme will be published later this month. Some of the countries represented in the musical line-up include Jamaica, Brazil, France, USA and, of course, Germany.

Tickets are priced at R75 for adults and under 18's enter for free. Tickets are available at the Cathedral Parish Office in Cathedral Street. For more information contact 044 873 3239.

