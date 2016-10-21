Outeniqua Family Market turns 5

Deon and Kobie Mocke set off on an adventurous path to establish a market on the eastern border of George five years ago. The market, now known as the Outeniqua Family Market, is thriving and has become a favourite meeting place on Saturdays. Don't miss Saturday 19 November when the market will celebrate its 5th birthday. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The owners of the popular Outeniqua Family Market, formerly known as Outeniqua Farmers' Market, Deon and Kobie Mocke as well as the rest of the OFM team, are preparing for the market's fifth birthday celebrations on Saturday 19 November.

All stall holders will give a 25% discount on at least one product to say thank you for five years' of support by customers and visitors. This week Mocke reflected on his original vision for the business, which was to create a platform for budding entrepreneurs to grow and expand their businesses.

"We also wanted to create a heart for George, a place where people can gather and socialize, while at the same time creating a vibrant business entity that stimulates the economy of George."

Mocke says it was decided to change the name from Outeniqua Farmers' Market to Outeniqua Family Market as this gives more of an accurate reflection of what the market has become - a gathering place for families.

"In addition to this, the market is still focused on fresh veggies and fruit, but we also concentrate on offering food of the highest quality. We are going to roll out a fantastic play park for families, young and old, in the coming month.

"Confirmation that we have become a major tourist attraction came through in the form of a Trip Advisor Award.

Much to our delight we were informed by Trip Advisor that we have been awarded the 2016 Certificate of Excellence, and on top of this, we were placed in the top five attractions out of 36 top places to visit in George and surrounds. In our five years of existence, we have created a pleasant ambiance which has earned us many favourable comments from tourists from all over the world," says Mocke.

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

