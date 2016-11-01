Entries open for 2017 South African Music Awards

Preparations for the 2017 The South African Music Awards kick into gear today with entries open until 31 January.
kick into gear today with entries open until 31 January.
Produced and hosted by The Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA), the awards are known to showcase the country's finest musical talent.
And to mark the 23rd edition of the event, RISA has introduced three new categories extending beyond South African borders.
These are Best African Indigenous Gospel album, Best Africa Artist album and Best Afro-Pop album.
Entries are open to all recording artists who have released an album between 1 December 2015 and 31 January 2017.
The album must be commercially available in order to qualify for entry.
09:38 (GMT+2), Wed, 02 November 2016
