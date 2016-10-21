The Wits Trio at arts theatre on 13 November

Zanta Hofmeyr, Malcolm Nay, and Maciej Nacly will perform at the arts theatre on Sunday 13 November at 15:30.

GEORGE NEWS - The Wits Trio - violinist Zanta Hofmeyr, pianist Malcolm Nay and cellist Maciej Nacly - will perform at the Arts Theatre for the George Music Society on Sunday 13 November at 15:00. They will perform 'Trio in C Minor' by Brahms, 'Trio Opus' by Beethoven and 'Four Seasons' by Piazzola.

Tickets are R60 for members, R90 for the public and R20 for learners and are available at The Office, next to Pick n Pay in Courtenay St, or at the door.

Zanta Hofmeyr graduated from The Juilliard School of Music. A recipient of numerous awards and scholarships, her most recent awards include a nomination for best female artist at the KKNK arts festival as well as a SAMA nomination for her CD Cantilena.

She has featured as soloist with South African orchestras in performances of concertos by Britten, Beethoven, Bruch and Mendelssohn.

Malcolm Nay is widely regarded as one of the finest chamber pianists and accompanists in South Africa. After graduating with a BMus from Wits University, he traveled on scholarships to America, where he studied with Bela Siki. As a soloist, he has appeared with most of South Africa's major orchestras.

Maciej Lacny was born in Cracow, Poland and graduated from the F. Chopin High School (1995) and the Cracow Conservatory of Music (2001).

Between 1995 and 1999 he played many concerts around Europe with the Cracow Quartet. He has cooperated with orchestras like Sinfonietta Cracovia, Capella Cracoviensis, Cracow Opera and Breslau Symphony Orchestra. From 1996 to 2007 he was the principal cellist of the Cracow Radio Symphony Orchestra.

