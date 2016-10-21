Pinocchio pantomime sure to be a hit

Actors of the George Society of Arts are rehearsing for the annual pantomime which is inspired by the inimitable Pinocchio. From left are Aldo Calitz, Siya Mtshiselwa, Karenien Myburgh, Lingo Greyling and Angela Urban.

GEORGE NEWS - Local actors are hard at work rehearsing for the George Society of Arts' annual pantomime, Pinocchio, which is to be staged in December.

The fun and funky characters of Pinocchio will ensure an entertaining outing for the whole family. Booking is now open on the theatre website or at the office.

There are special offers on Thursdays and for block bookings.

Shows are from 8 to 11 December and from 15 to 18 December at 18:00 with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 13:00.

Call 044 874 3142 for details.

