Idris Elba wins kickboxing fight

A source said: "They were all over each other. There was nothing subtle about it, no attempt to hide. It was very blatant.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Idris Elba has won his first professional kickboxing fight as part of his upcoming documentary Idris Elba: Fighter.The 44-year-old actor has been undergoing gruelling training from former boxer Nigel Benn to become a professional grappler as part of a three-part documentary series for Discovery.Now, the Luther actor has taken to the ring in his first professional fight that was set up for the documentary, and he came out victorious in his battle against an unnamed opponent at London's York Hall on Friday.Footage of the fight was filmed by 58-year-old singer Madonna, who was seen cheering her friend on from the sidelines.Posting a video of the fight on Instagram, the Like a Virgin hitmaker wrote: "Idris Elba Smashes it at York Hall! (sic)"The 4 Minutes singer sparked rumours she had begun romancing the handsome actor over the weekend after she shared a number of posts featuring the star - who DJed on her Rebel Heart tour in Germany last year - on her Snapchat account.And the pair were said to have flaunted their affection at M restaurant after the fight, where they arrived at 3am.