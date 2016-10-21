Classic Concerts start at Fancourt

Fancourt's Classical Concert series started on Friday. Photo: Pauline Lourens.

GEORGE NEWS - Fancourt made an elegant leaping start with their 2016/2017 Classical Concert series on Friday 28 October with a 60 minute Carnival of the Dancers programme. A flamboyant showcase of professional dancers such as Jeaneatte Ziady along with the top dancing schools of George.

The acclaimed musicologist and musician, dr Ronell van Aswegen, conjured up a thoroughly enjoyable concert where imaginative choreography and fiery performances with matching costumes made for a glittering matinee and an evening performance at Fancourt's revamped ballroom.

The gypsy dance by Jeanette Ziady titled Gypsey Soul: Djelem, Djelem was memorable for her sensuality on arresting music - the Traditional Roma Hymn played by Barcelona Gipsy Kiezmer Orchestra.

Ten local schools which were invited to the concert as part of Fancourt's outreach programme were mesmerized by the performance of ballet artists Leanne Heysteck and Lorenzo Moolman who made a glamorous and elegant impression.

Watch a music video of the song, Djelem Djelem, below:

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

