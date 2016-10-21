The gorgeous Maureen O'Hara stars in How green was my valley.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Next at the Monroe Theatre is the 1941 classic film, How green was my valley, showing on Thursday, 3 November, at 18:30.

Life is hard in a Welsh mining town and no less so for the Morgan family.

Seen through the eyes of the family's youngest member, the trials and tribulations are told.

Times are hard and good men find themselves out of work and exploited by unseen mine owners.

For more information, contact Joan (082 415 9588).

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'