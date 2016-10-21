Bravo for Rocco

Rocco de Villiers will perform at the Bravo Lounge on 28 October.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Music lovers are in for a treat as critically acclaimed pianist, Rocco De Villiers, will tickle the ivories, performing his most popular tunes at the Garden Route Casino's favourite entertainment venue, the Bravo Lounge on Friday, 28 October.

His upcoming show, titled Rocco de Villiers - Piano Favourites, will feature melodies from his new CD album, Beautiful Beautiful Hymns, which will include his magnificent renditions of How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace, which are bound to move the audience to tears.

Rocco will also perform the classic crowd favourites, such as Music Box Dancer, Chariots of Fire, Memory, Don't Cry for Me Argentina and You Raise Me Up.

The show starts at 20:00. Tickets are available at R100 per person at Computicket and the Garden Route Casino cash desk.

For more information on coming events, visit www.tsogosun.com/garden-route-casino

