Evita in Mossel Bay

Evita in Mossel Bay
The inimitable Evita Bezuidenhout visits Mossel Bay on 4 November.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Garden Route Casino presents, for the very first time, South Africa's very own queen of political satire and freedom of speech. Evita Bezuidenhout will be performing at the casino on Thursday, 3 November.
 
With a career that spans more than three decades, Evita is one of South Africa's most outspoken and hilarious entertainers.
 
Mossel Bay residents can look forward to being dazzled by her unique sense of humour, unique take on South African politics, and of course her trademark glam that has made her one of South Africa's most celebrated entertainers.
 
The performance takes place at the Bravo Lounge at 19:00. Tickets cost R140 per person and are available at the Garden Route Casino website, Computicket and Shoprite Checkers.
 
For more information on coming events, visit www.tsogosun.com/garden-route-casino
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
10:34 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 October 2016
