The Bachelor Finland romances Plettenberg Bay

The Bachelor Finland, the reality romance TV series for fans in Finland, has started shooting along the Garden Route – this includes Plettenberg Bay.
The Bachelor Finland, the reality romance TV series for fans in Finland, has started shooting along the Garden Route – this includes Plettenberg Bay.
 
Producer Patrick Walton of Shootaway Productions has arrived with his film production team to begin preparations. The show revolves around a single bachelor who interacts with select candidates to find a romantic ‘spark’.
 
Throughout the series, the bachelor eliminates candidates, and then hopefully finds true love at the end. The participants travel to romantic and exotic locations for their romantic adventures, and conflict generally ensues amongst the contestants.

The series will be filmed at iconic locations in Plettenberg Bay including the Plett Winelands, select coastal locations and one of two gardens in South Africa to receive an international award from The World Federation of Roses.

“We are delighted and excited to see that the film industry has taken more interest in the Garden Route. The combination of natural beauty and world-class services make towns like Plettenberg Bay ideal for premier programme filming locations,” says Plett Tourism Media Spokesperson, Patty Butterworth.

The filming of this series has become a reality due to close cooperation between Shootaway Productions, local municipalities and the Cape Film Commission. Patrick is chairman of the Official South African Casting Association (OSCASA) and member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
 
Shootaway Productions and the Cape Film Commission are excited about this opportunity along the Garden Route. In 2015, the SA filming industry was estimated to be a R5-billion generator in the Western Cape alone.

Keep on the lookout for beautiful, exotic Finnish women – you may just snag one for yourself!
 
10:21 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
