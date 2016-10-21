Classical concerts reflect rich local talent

Fancourt's Carnival of the Dancers in which local dance schools strut their stuff.

GEORGE NEWS - Fancourt is set to celebrate the upcoming summer season with a series of concerts, showcasing local Georgian talent. It is part of an innovative project highlighting talent George has to offer.

First in the Fancourt classical series is the Carnival of the Dancers, with matinee (15:00) and evening performances (18:30) taking place on Friday 28 October. The inspired showcasing will feature an emulsion of dance genres; from classical to contemporary and the local talents of the Christelle Smit dance studio, Elvinia's dance academy and the York High School dance department.

The line-up includes artists Leanne Heysteck and Lorenzo Moolman dance a pas des deux. There will also be a special guest appearance of renowned dancer and teacher, Jeannette Ziady.

The other performanes: Carnival of Voices and Instruments on Friday 2 December and Carnival of Nature and Music on Friday 3 February 2017.

Says CEO, Georgie Davidson, "Fancourt is honoured to be part of bringing these outstanding local talents together, and we look forward to what will certainly be a highlight of our summer season, The Fancourt Classical Series will include everything from dancers, to singers and musicians. These shows are the perfect way for those who appreciate the arts to unwind at the end of the week or to enjoy a holiday in the Garden Route."

Bringing together the masterful concert as artistic director is acclaimed musicologist and musician, dr Ronell van Aswegen. A resident at Fancourt, dr van Aswegen is passionate about showcasing local Georgian talent and has joined forces with Fancourt to put on an extravaganza celebrating George's impressive offerings.

Bookings can be done by phoning Marissa Meyer on 044 804 0160.

