Translate to: 

Classical concerts reflect rich local talent

Classical concerts reflect rich local talent
Fancourt's Carnival of the Dancers in which local dance schools strut their stuff.
GEORGE NEWS - Fancourt is set to celebrate the upcoming summer season with a series of concerts, showcasing local Georgian talent. It is part of an innovative project highlighting talent George has to offer.
 
First in the Fancourt classical series is the Carnival of the Dancers, with matinee (15:00) and evening performances (18:30) taking place on Friday 28 October. The inspired showcasing will feature an emulsion of dance genres; from classical to contemporary and the local talents of the Christelle Smit dance studio, Elvinia's dance academy and the York High School dance department.
 
The line-up includes artists Leanne Heysteck and Lorenzo Moolman dance a pas des deux. There will also be a special guest appearance of renowned dancer and teacher, Jeannette Ziady.
 
The other performanes: Carnival of Voices and Instruments on Friday 2 December and Carnival of Nature and Music on Friday 3 February 2017.
 
Says CEO, Georgie Davidson, "Fancourt is honoured to be part of bringing these outstanding local talents together, and we look forward to what will certainly be a highlight of our summer season, The Fancourt Classical Series will include everything from dancers, to singers and musicians. These shows are the perfect way for those who appreciate the arts to unwind at the end of the week or to enjoy a holiday in the Garden Route."
 
Bringing together the masterful concert as artistic director is acclaimed musicologist and musician, dr Ronell van Aswegen. A resident at Fancourt, dr van Aswegen is passionate about showcasing local Georgian talent and has joined forces with Fancourt to put on an extravaganza celebrating George's impressive offerings.
 
Bookings can be done by phoning Marissa Meyer on 044 804 0160.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
07:40 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
CTerry
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
HorseWisperer
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up