'Say again?' How SA says it

'Say again?' by Malcolm Venter and Jean Branford.

GEORGE NEWS - Say again? by Malcolm Venter and Jean Branford, a resident of George, published by Pharos and released in September, has been hailed by reviewers as being well informed, informative, astute and wonderfully entertaining, with a discerning and shrewd reflection of current South African English (SAE) usage.

Besides recognisable characteristics of SAE, such as 'Vrystaat', 'ou boet'/'ou swaer', 'eksê' or 'nogal', speakers of SAE give clear indications - even if their accents are not marked - of their being South African. Say again? aims to regale you with many examples of SAE. An understanding of these items can be useful and enlightening to South Africans as well as to strangers in our midst.

The inclusion of 'real' newspaper cuttings, reports and advertisements (George Herald's being among them), makes for a grounded discussion, often usefully suggesting the sheer variety of possible usages of a term.

According to Venter, this book aims to inform and amuse the general public. To inform people that much of the time that they are speaking English in South Africa, they are speaking a local variety without realising it.

"The book does not deal with the obvious indications of South African English – our accent and our borrowings. Much of our local dialect actually consists of English words or phrases – but just used differently. It also aims to amuse, as we have some very interesting and even strange local coinages. It's for this reason that the President of the English Academy of Southern Africa said 'This is a book for every South African'."

Venter and Branford have come a long way together. Venter completed his Master's and his Doctorate, both in Linguistics, with Branford's late husband, Professor William Branford. As he moved up the academic ladder, Branford used to remind him of her first encounter with him in her 1966 Linguistics class at Rhodes University.

During one of her seminars, when he was arguing every point, she stopped abruptly. Gesturing to the table on which she habitually sat, she said, "Mr Venter, if you would like to take over, you are most welcome to do so."

He promptly calmed down, and a lifetime friendship was formed. Years later, on the day that his PhD became official, Branford sent him a telegram saying, 'Do take over, Dr Venter'.

As the years went by they kept up their friendship. Then one day Venter received an e-mail from Branford saying, 'Please take over, Dr Venter!' And this book is the result.

Say again? is available at Exclusive Books and most other bookstores.

