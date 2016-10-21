Translate to: 

Join SPCA's Wilderness WOOF-athon

Join the mass walk on Wilderness beach on Saturday 26 November.
GEORGE NEWS - Having had a major golf day fundraiser washed out due to rain, the Garden Route SPCA is desperate to raise funds through its other activities.
 
This year's SPCA Wilderness 'woof-athon' to be held on the Wilderness Village Green on Saturday 26 November will include a 'summer funfest' and is promising to be bigger and better than ever before thanks to the involvement of the Wilderness Residents and Ratepayers Association.
 
The whole family is invited to join in the fun which includes a host of kids' tombola-like games, a puppet show, jumping castle, award-winning Welsh ponies and a great spread of snacks and drinks. For bargain hunters there will be local arts and crafts, treasures from the SPCA Charity Shops, Christmas goodies and more. Come and chat to various local experts such as the Landmark Foundation's leopard researchers, SANParks and the NSRI.
 
A big plus for dog-owners will be the ever popular mass Wilderness beach walk (2,5km and 3,5km), followed at 10.15 by four famous SPCA tail-wagging, fun dog shows with categories such as "Happiest", "Best Condition", "Cutest" and "Fabulous Adoption" dogs!
 
Registration opens at 08.00 with the walk starting at 09.00. Entry is R5.00 per paw or foot but children under 12 pay half price. Proceeds will go to further the work done by the Garden Route SPCA helping animals in need, so come along for the fun and support a great cause.
 
For further details contact Heather 072 877 2911 or Sigi 083 626 3475.
 
07:30 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
