Translate to: 

Beautiful voices at this year's cabaret

Beautiful voices at this year's cabaret
Since the first Cabaret in 2012, this annual Great Brak River charity event (and the income) has grown every year.
GREAT BRAK RIVER NEWS - Since the first Cabaret in 2012, Petro Taute's annual Great Brak River charity event has become so popular that there will be two shows this year: on Wednesday 2 and on Thursday 3 November.
 
De Dekke has sponsored the venue since the very first year and all the artists (professional and amateur), plus the back-up team, give their time free to support this worthy cause.
 
Expect another fast-paced 60 minutes around the world production with song, dance, a bit of humour and a variety of local artists.
 
New on the programme are Melinda Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen from George, winner of the Suan Steyn trophy for best vocalist in the 2011 Young Musicians competition, and Elzonia Titus from Great Brak River, one of the top three finalists in kykNET's 2006 Afrikaans Idols.
 
Local diva Petronel Baard will perform with Guido Brits, and also with Boesman Keyser on saxophone. The fabulous Golden Girls are back and a piano medley by Liberace promises to be one of the highlights.
 
The Great Brak River Boy's Brigade Brass Band (now 56 years old) will entertain the crowd from 19h00 before the travels start. France (can-can), Italy and Germany (opera), Russia (serious ballet) and South America (salsa) are some of the countries on the itinerary. Arrive from 18:00 to get a drink and something to eat – the show starts at 19:30. Only tables for 10 can be pre-booked.
 
Tickets (@ R100 per person and in aid of Child Welfare Great Brak River and Sonskynvallei After-Care, Hartenbos) available from:
 
Petro Taute, 083 287 6958 (also for all bookings for tables of 10, and for tickets to be delivered in George).
Linda Robertson, 082 789 6566 for tickets in the Mossel Bay / Hartenbos area.
 
De Kaap Eiendomme, 103 Langstraat, Great Brak (044 620 2594).
 
There will be a lucky draw right at the end, with wonderful sponsored prizes to be won on both nights: 3 nights for 6 people in a Boggomsbaai beach house with sea views; Botlierskop Game Drive for 2; George Power Van Trip for 2; cake created by Lola's Delights @ R500, and a Nestlé Hamper.
 
'We bring you the latest Great Brak River, Garden Route news' 
07:29 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 75%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
sunnyboy_63
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
Merv_101
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 53.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up