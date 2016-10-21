Beautiful voices at this year's cabaret

Since the first Cabaret in 2012, this annual Great Brak River charity event (and the income) has grown every year.

GREAT BRAK RIVER NEWS - Since the first Cabaret in 2012, Petro Taute's annual Great Brak River charity event has become so popular that there will be two shows this year: on Wednesday 2 and on Thursday 3 November.

De Dekke has sponsored the venue since the very first year and all the artists (professional and amateur), plus the back-up team, give their time free to support this worthy cause.

Expect another fast-paced 60 minutes around the world production with song, dance, a bit of humour and a variety of local artists.

New on the programme are Melinda Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen from George, winner of the Suan Steyn trophy for best vocalist in the 2011 Young Musicians competition, and Elzonia Titus from Great Brak River, one of the top three finalists in kykNET's 2006 Afrikaans Idols.

Local diva Petronel Baard will perform with Guido Brits, and also with Boesman Keyser on saxophone. The fabulous Golden Girls are back and a piano medley by Liberace promises to be one of the highlights.

The Great Brak River Boy's Brigade Brass Band (now 56 years old) will entertain the crowd from 19h00 before the travels start. France (can-can), Italy and Germany (opera), Russia (serious ballet) and South America (salsa) are some of the countries on the itinerary. Arrive from 18:00 to get a drink and something to eat – the show starts at 19:30. Only tables for 10 can be pre-booked.

Tickets (@ R100 per person and in aid of Child Welfare Great Brak River and Sonskynvallei After-Care, Hartenbos) available from:

Linda Robertson, 082 789 6566 for tickets in the Mossel Bay / Hartenbos area.

De Kaap Eiendomme, 103 Langstraat, Great Brak (044 620 2594).

There will be a lucky draw right at the end, with wonderful sponsored prizes to be won on both nights: 3 nights for 6 people in a Boggomsbaai beach house with sea views; Botlierskop Game Drive for 2; George Power Van Trip for 2; cake created by Lola's Delights @ R500, and a Nestlé Hamper.

Petro Taute, 083 287 6958 (also for all bookings for tables of 10, and for tickets to be delivered in George).