Exciting artists at Open Wilderness Gallery

Rosanne Whittle
GEORGE NEWS - This year Cabesa Gallery's December exhibition at the Wilderness Hotel takes place from from 1 to 3 December, and all artists in the area are invited to partake. Workshops will run concurrently with the exhibition.
Pewter and more.
 
Known mostly for her commissioned pencil portraits which are her passion, Rosanne Whittle is a versatile artist who enjoy working with other materials including charcoal, acrylics, metal embossing, decoupage and generally re-purposing and transforming trash to treasure.
 
This year at Cabesa Gallery's exhibition, Whittle will be displaying a collection of pewter work consisting of decorated candles, trinket boxes, matchbox holders and many more items that make perfect gifts for every occasion.
 
Visitors can browse through her collection - some of which are available as greeting cards, bookmarks, gift tags and postcards.
 
By commission, she creates an original hand-drawn pencil portrait capturing the character and true likeness of family members, pets or anything else as a keepsake or special gift to be treasured.
 
Inspired by beauty
Liza Farrer has always been interested in art and wanted to study further, but her parents said it would never bring her any money. She says that thought was quickly forgotten… "I got married, had children, a business, got divorced.
 
I have been blessed to have travelled quite a lot and then looked after both my parents until they passed away."
 
In 2014 she "made the best decision of my life".
 
"I moved to Sedgefield as I wanted a quieter way of life...tranquility. I wanted to appreciate the beauty around the Garden Route. Out of the blue, and without any training whatsoever, I bought paints, canvas and started painting with music in the background and cell phones off. I have now joined an art class which I am thoroughly enjoying and I love living in this beautiful area. The inspiration, the beauty, the people... I am so grateful for so much."
 
Cabesa Gallery is inviting all artists in the area to take part in this community exhibition. Contact Carole Durrant on
082 569 0800 / 044 877 0330.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:11 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
