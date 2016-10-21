Plett wine fest bubbles over to George

About 30 of Plettenberg Bay's wines will be showcased in George on November 5, following the resounding success of the Sasfin Plett Wine & Bubbly Festival over the past three years. Photo: Ewald Stander

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The growing success of the annual Sasfin Plett Wine & Bubbly Festival will see the event replicated beyond the boundaries of Bitou.

Headline sponsor Sasfin together with Plett and George-based restaurant The Fat Fish have announced that they will take the event to George next month.

The festival – which celebrates the burgeoning Bitou wine industry where award-winning wines are being produced – was established to leverage an existing and growing sector, and the third event took place on October 8 and 9, 2016, attracting a record attendance of more than 1 500 festinos.

The festival not only showcased wines from 10 local farms, but also delicious, locally prepared food and top-notch entertainment, including some of South Africa’s prominent music acts.

Plett Tourism spokesperson Patty Butterworth said due to the resounding success of the event, organisers have decided to take it to George on November 5.

At the George festival, nine wine farms will offer more than 30 different wines from the Plettenberg Bay area.

Each wine farm’s stall will serve canapés to complement their wine offerings, and guests will also receive a free tasting glass as well as The Fat Fish vouchers. Visitors will be able to enjoy the wine and bubbly and good food to the sound of live entertainment.

The Plett winelands comprises an area that stretches from Harkerville to The Crags. The first vines were planted in 2001 by Bramon Wine Estate owners Caroline and Peter Thorpe. Today, the region includes more than 16 wine farms and has also been recognised as one of South Africa’s Wine of Origin regions.

The Plettenberg Bay area’s climate makes it more conducive to cooler-climate wines such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir varieties. This region currently creates seven Méthode Cap Classique-style wines – sparkling wines that are produced in the traditional champagne method – and the area has become known as “Bubbly Route”.

Tickets for the festival are available at R200 and can be purchased at The Fat Fish restaurant in George. Contact them on 044-874-7803 or email george@thefatfish.co.za

