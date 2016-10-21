Translate to: 

Plett wine fest bubbles over to George

Plett wine fest bubbles over to George
About 30 of Plettenberg Bay's wines will be showcased in George on November 5, following the resounding success of the Sasfin Plett Wine & Bubbly Festival over the past three years. Photo: Ewald Stander
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The growing success of the annual Sasfin Plett Wine & Bubbly Festival will see the event replicated beyond the boundaries of Bitou.
 
Headline sponsor Sasfin together with Plett and George-based restaurant The Fat Fish have announced that they will take the event to George next month.
 
The festival – which celebrates the burgeoning Bitou wine industry where award-winning wines are being produced – was established to leverage an existing and growing sector, and the third event took place on October 8 and 9, 2016, attracting a record attendance of more than 1 500 festinos.
 
The festival not only showcased wines from 10 local farms, but also delicious, locally prepared food and top-notch entertainment, including some of South Africa’s prominent music acts.
 
Plett Tourism spokesperson Patty Butterworth said due to the resounding success of the event, organisers have decided to take it to George on November 5.
 
At the George festival, nine wine farms will offer more than 30 different wines from the Plettenberg Bay area.
 
Each wine farm’s stall will serve canapés to complement their wine offerings, and guests will also receive a free tasting glass as well as The Fat Fish vouchers. Visitors will be able to enjoy the wine and bubbly and good food to the sound of live entertainment.
 
The Plett winelands comprises an area that stretches from Harkerville to The Crags. The first vines were planted in 2001 by Bramon Wine Estate owners Caroline and Peter Thorpe. Today, the region includes more than 16 wine farms and has also been recognised as one of South Africa’s Wine of Origin regions.
 
The Plettenberg Bay area’s climate makes it more conducive to cooler-climate wines such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir varieties. This region currently creates seven Méthode Cap Classique-style wines – sparkling wines that are produced in the traditional champagne method – and the area has become known as “Bubbly Route”.
 
Tickets for the festival are available at R200 and can be purchased at The Fat Fish restaurant in George. Contact them on 044-874-7803 or email george@thefatfish.co.za.
 
* For more information and festival updates visit The Fat Fish Sasfin Plett Wine & Bubbly Festival George Facebook page.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news' 
15:57 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 77%
What earthquake?
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Sapiens
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
tadpolefarm
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up