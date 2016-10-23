7de Laan to continue airing on South African screens

SABC 2 viewers can expect to see Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan on their screens tomorrow following the renewal of its contract with the SABC.

“The contract between the SABC and the Danie Odendaal Productions, that is managing 7de Laan, has been finalised. There’s never been a crisis on this matter because a discussion has been taking place over a period of time and now the contract has been finalised.”