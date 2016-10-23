7de Laan to continue airing on South African screens

SABC 2 viewers can expect to see Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan on their screens tomorrow following the renewal of its contract with the SABC.
NATIONAL NEWS - SABC 2 viewers can expect to see Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan
on their screens tomorrow following the renewal of its contract with the SABC
.
Last week, the company which produces 7de Laan Danie Odendaal Productions revealed its staff had not been paid for months and it was no longer able to fund the project itself.
The public broadcaster says the wage dispute with Danie Odendaal Productions has now been resolved.
Sab’s spokesperson kaizer kganyago says contract issues with the channel’s venda production - muvhango have also been concluded.
Kganyago says negotiations with both soapies went well.
“The contract between the SABC and the Danie Odendaal Productions, that is managing 7de Laan, has been finalised. There’s never been a crisis on this matter because a discussion has been taking place over a period of time and now the contract has been finalised.”
09:58 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.