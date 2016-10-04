Tricky train robbery

Look forward to fun and high drama in The First Great Train Robbery to be screened on 27 October at the Monroe Theatre.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Next at the Monroe Theatre is The First Great Train Robbery, based on a novel by acclaimed writer Michael Crichton. He wrote the screenplay and directed the movie, which will be shown on 27 October at 18:30.

In the year 1855, England and France were at war with Russia in the Crimea. The English troops were paid in gold.

Once a month, 25 000 pounds in gold was loaded into strongboxes inside the London bank of Huddleston and Bradford and taken by trusted armed guards to the railway station. The convoy followed no fixed route or timetable. At the station, the gold was loaded into the luggage van of the Folkestone train for shipment to the coast and from there to the Crimea.

Two criminal masterminds played by Donald Sutherland and Sean Connery wish to plunder the safe of a moving train in Victorian England. They need wax impressions of keys, coffins, dead cats, and a great deal of planning in order to pull it off.

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588).

