Fast-paced Cabaret will thrill audience this year

There are always ample entertainment and good laughs at the 60 Minutes around the world Cabaret presented in Great Brak River annually.

GREAT BRAK RIVER NEWS - Since the first Cabaret in 2012, this annual Great Brak River charity event (and the income) has grown every year. Last year's event was so popular that there will be two shows this year: on Wednesday, 2 and on Thursday, 3 November at De Dekke. Arrive from 18:00 to get a drink and something to eat – the show starts at 19:30. Only tables for 10 can be pre-booked.

This year producer Petro Taute has put together another fresh, fast-paced 60 Minutes around the world Cabaret with a variety of elements - song, dance, and a bit of humour. The Great Brak River Boy's Brigade Brass Band (now 56 years old) will entertain the crowd from 19:00 before the travels start. France (can-can), Italy and Germany (opera), Russia (serious ballet) and South America (salsa) are some of the countries on the itinerary.

The fabulous Golden Girls are back, and this year a piano medley by Liberace promises to be one of the highlights. Artists include a few well-known names (Petronel Baard, Alzonia Titus and more) and a few surprises.

There will be a lucky draw right at the end, with wonderful sponsored prizes to be won on both nights: three nights for six people in a Boggomsbaai beach house with sea views; a Botlierskop Game Drive for two; a George Power Van Trip for two; a Cake created by Lola's Delights valued at R500; and a Nestlé Hamper.

De Dekke has sponsored the venue since the very first year and all the artists (professional and not), plus the rest of the back-up team, give their time for free to support this worthy cause. Tickets (still only R100 per person, and again in aid of Child Welfare Great Brak River and Sonskynvallei After-Care, Hartenbos) are now available.

• Linda Robertson (082 789 6566) for tickets in the Mossel Bay / Hartenbos area.

In Great Brak River, tickets are available at De Kaap Eiendomme, 103 Langstraat (044 620 2594).

• Petro Taute (083 287 6958) for all bookings for tables of 10, and for tickets to be delivered in George.