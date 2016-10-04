Translate to: 

A reading festival not to be missed

A reading festival not to be missed
Seasoned actors Johan and Lida Botha.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Book lovers can start planning their visit to beautiful Prince Albert in the Karoo for the town’s fifth Prince Albert Leesfees ("reading festival") from November 4 to 6. This year’s festival hosts various English as well as Afrikaans authors. .
 
The theme this year is "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow – Gister, Vandag, Môre", with acclaimed writers Sally Andrew and C Johan Bakkes in the lineup. The talks, presentations and food experiences include poets/rappers Yoma and Die Hooflig, crime writers Martin Steyn and Carla van der Spuy and food fundi Carmen Niehaus.
 
The festival opens on Friday, November 4 with three local authors, David Piedt, Hannes Visser and Suzanne Ongansie on the stage being interviewed by well-known library specialist and poet, Pieter Hugo.
 
New food celebrities Koelsoem Kamalie and Flori Schrikker discuss their friendship and their collaborative cookery book Kook saam Kaaps, and Jolyn Phillips discusses her debut collection of short stories: Tjieng, Tjang, Tjerries and other stories.
 
Authors Don Pinnock (Gang Town) and Marianne Thamm (Hitler, Verwoerd, Mandela and Me: A Memoir of Sorts) share their perspectives on South Africa’s past, present and future.
 
Poets Gaireyah Fredericks, Daniel Hugo, Shirmoney Rhode and Diana Ferrus, as well as radio personality Margot Luyt share their work and insights, and translator Wium van Zyl, former lecturer at UWC, takes us back to 1778 with an early visitor to what was to become Prince Albert – Robert Jacob Gordon (Ontdekkingsreisiger of Soldaat).
 
Van Zyl translated the book, by Luc Panhuysen, from Dutch.
 
Two highlights will be Pay Back the Curry, playwright Mike van Graan’s latest political satirical review starring Daniel Mpilo Richards, and the Prince Albert launch of the acclaimed South African film Sink, described by film critic Leon van Nierop as a "masterpiece" and “ one of the top 10 Afrikaans films of all time”.
 
According to the Leesfees committee chairperson, Linda Jaquet, Leesfees 2016 will be a book festival one cannot miss. The full programme can be found on www.princealbert.org.za as well as on Facebook Prince Albert Leesfees.
 
Tickets are available online at paonline.biz and at the Prince Albert library in Church Street.
* Info: lkjaquet@mweb.co.za / 073-213-3797.
 
 
Oudtshoorn author and poet Hannes Visser.  
 
 
Poet and radio personality, Daniel Hugo.  
 
'We bring you the latest Klein Karoo, Garden Route, Hessequa news' 
08:55 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 22%
No
George Herald 78%
Men
Women
Search
Afrikaner_boerseun
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
Peter380A
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up