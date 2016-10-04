A reading festival not to be missed

Seasoned actors Johan and Lida Botha.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Book lovers can start planning their visit to beautiful Prince Albert in the Karoo for the town’s fifth Prince Albert Leesfees ("reading festival") from November 4 to 6. This year’s festival hosts various English as well as Afrikaans authors. .

The theme this year is "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow – Gister, Vandag, Môre", with acclaimed writers Sally Andrew and C Johan Bakkes in the lineup. The talks, presentations and food experiences include poets/rappers Yoma and Die Hooflig, crime writers Martin Steyn and Carla van der Spuy and food fundi Carmen Niehaus.

The festival opens on Friday, November 4 with three local authors, David Piedt, Hannes Visser and Suzanne Ongansie on the stage being interviewed by well-known library specialist and poet, Pieter Hugo.

New food celebrities Koelsoem Kamalie and Flori Schrikker discuss their friendship and their collaborative cookery book Kook saam Kaaps, and Jolyn Phillips discusses her debut collection of short stories: Tjieng, Tjang, Tjerries and other stories.

Authors Don Pinnock (Gang Town) and Marianne Thamm (Hitler, Verwoerd, Mandela and Me: A Memoir of Sorts) share their perspectives on South Africa’s past, present and future.

Poets Gaireyah Fredericks, Daniel Hugo, Shirmoney Rhode and Diana Ferrus, as well as radio personality Margot Luyt share their work and insights, and translator Wium van Zyl, former lecturer at UWC, takes us back to 1778 with an early visitor to what was to become Prince Albert – Robert Jacob Gordon (Ontdekkingsreisiger of Soldaat).

Van Zyl translated the book, by Luc Panhuysen, from Dutch.

Two highlights will be Pay Back the Curry, playwright Mike van Graan’s latest political satirical review starring Daniel Mpilo Richards, and the Prince Albert launch of the acclaimed South African film Sink, described by film critic Leon van Nierop as a "masterpiece" and “ one of the top 10 Afrikaans films of all time”.

According to the Leesfees committee chairperson, Linda Jaquet, Leesfees 2016 will be a book festival one cannot miss. The full programme can be found on www.princealbert.org.za as well as on Facebook Prince Albert Leesfees.

Tickets are available online at paonline.biz and at the Prince Albert library in Church Street.