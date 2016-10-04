Translate to: 

Get on board for 60minutes around the world

Get on board for 60minutes around the world
Petronel Baard will be part of this year's line-up.
GREAT BRAK RIVER NEWS - Since the first cabaret, 60 Minutes Around the World was presented in 2012, this annual Great Brak River charity event has grown every year. The income too, has increased.
 
Last year's event was so popular, there will be two shows this year. The producer Petro Taute has put together another fresh, fast-paced production with a variety of elements - song, dance, and humour.
 
The Great Brak River Boy's Brigade Brass Band (now 56 years old) will entertain the crowd from 19:00 before the travels start. The show starts with the can-can in France (can-can), this is followed by two opera numbers from Italy and Germany, a stop in Russia (serious ballet) and South America (salsa). These are just some of the countries on the itinerary.
 
The fabulous Golden Girls are back, and this year a piano medley by Liberace promises to be one of the highlights.
 
Artists include well-known names like Petronel Baard and Elzonia Titus. There are other surprises in the offing.
 
There will be a 'lucky draw' at the end, with wonderful sponsored prizes to be won on both nights.
 
The shows are on Wednesday, 2 November and on Thursday, 3 November at De Dekke in Great Brak River.
 
Guests are asked to arrive from 18:00 to get a drink and something to eat as the show starts at 19:30. Only tables for 10 can be pre-booked.
 
De Dekke has sponsored the venue since the very first year, and all the artists (professional and amateurs), plus the rest of the back-up team, all give their time for free to support this worthy cause.
 
Tickets are still R100 per person and again in aid of Child Welfare Great Brak River and Sonskynvallei Aftercare Hartenbos.
 
For more information, tickets to be delivered to George and bookings contact Petro Taute on 083 287 6958.
 
Contact Linda Robertson on 082 789 6566 for tickets in the Mossel Bay/Hartenbos area. In Great Brak River tickets are available at De Kaap Eiendomme, 103 Langstraat (044 620 2594).
 
'We bring you the latest Great Brak, Garden Route news'
08:08 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 33%
No
George Herald 67%
What earthquake?
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Merv_101
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 52.
Betman120
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up