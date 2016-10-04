Get on board for 60minutes around the world

Petronel Baard will be part of this year's line-up.

GREAT BRAK RIVER NEWS - Since the first cabaret, 60 Minutes Around the World was presented in 2012, this annual Great Brak River charity event has grown every year. The income too, has increased.

Last year's event was so popular, there will be two shows this year. The producer Petro Taute has put together another fresh, fast-paced production with a variety of elements - song, dance, and humour.

The Great Brak River Boy's Brigade Brass Band (now 56 years old) will entertain the crowd from 19:00 before the travels start. The show starts with the can-can in France (can-can), this is followed by two opera numbers from Italy and Germany, a stop in Russia (serious ballet) and South America (salsa). These are just some of the countries on the itinerary.

The fabulous Golden Girls are back, and this year a piano medley by Liberace promises to be one of the highlights.

Artists include well-known names like Petronel Baard and Elzonia Titus. There are other surprises in the offing.

There will be a 'lucky draw' at the end, with wonderful sponsored prizes to be won on both nights.

The shows are on Wednesday, 2 November and on Thursday, 3 November at De Dekke in Great Brak River.

Guests are asked to arrive from 18:00 to get a drink and something to eat as the show starts at 19:30. Only tables for 10 can be pre-booked.

De Dekke has sponsored the venue since the very first year, and all the artists (professional and amateurs), plus the rest of the back-up team, all give their time for free to support this worthy cause.

Tickets are still R100 per person and again in aid of Child Welfare Great Brak River and Sonskynvallei Aftercare Hartenbos.

For more information, tickets to be delivered to George and bookings contact Petro Taute on 083 287 6958.

Contact Linda Robertson on 082 789 6566 for tickets in the Mossel Bay/Hartenbos area. In Great Brak River tickets are available at De Kaap Eiendomme, 103 Langstraat (044 620 2594).

