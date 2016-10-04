'Queen' Evita is coming to town

Evita Bezuidenhout, as portrayed by satirist Pieter Dirk Uys, will appear at the Garden Route Casino on 3 November.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - South Africa's queen of political satire and freedom of speech, Evita Bezuidenhout, will be entertaining the Mossel Bay crowd at the Garden Route Casino's Bravo Lounge for the first time ever with her unique brand of humour on Thursday 3 November.

An Evening with Evita Bezuidenhout confronts the complex and worrying realities of our 22-year-old democracy with humour that proves to be both enriching and enlightening, making for an evening of great entertainment.

This industry icon was first introduced to South Africans as the Ambassador to the Homeland of Bapetikosweti, and has since gone from representing the National Party regime, to cooking for Nelson Mandela.

Evita even has a permanent place in Luthuli House as a respected member of the ANC.

Over the years, she has attracted a loyal following that includes citizens from all walks of life, from business executives to trade unionists, all brought together by her sharp and straightforward sense of humour. Her poise and honesty effectively positions her as the closest figure we have to a local Queen Mother.

Says Karen Johnstone, Garden Route Casino's Marketing Manager."Evita Bezuidenhout has been part of our lives for the last 30 years, and shows no sign of slowing down.

Fans can look forward to a captivating evening filled with a lot of good laughs, and of course, her trademark of mismatched glitz and glamour."

Tickets for Evita Bezuidenhout's show cost R140 per person and are available at Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers and www.gardenroutecasino.co.za

The show starts at 20:00, with doors opening at 19:00.

For more details on this and other upcoming shows and promotions, visit www.tsogosun.com/garden-route-casino

