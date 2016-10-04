Translate to: 

'Queen' Evita is coming to town

'Queen' Evita is coming to town
Evita Bezuidenhout, as portrayed by satirist Pieter Dirk Uys, will appear at the Garden Route Casino on 3 November.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - South Africa's queen of political satire and freedom of speech, Evita Bezuidenhout, will be entertaining the Mossel Bay crowd at the Garden Route Casino's Bravo Lounge for the first time ever with her unique brand of humour on Thursday 3 November.
 
An Evening with Evita Bezuidenhout confronts the complex and worrying realities of our 22-year-old democracy with humour that proves to be both enriching and enlightening, making for an evening of great entertainment.
 
This industry icon was first introduced to South Africans as the Ambassador to the Homeland of Bapetikosweti, and has since gone from representing the National Party regime, to cooking for Nelson Mandela.
 
Evita even has a permanent place in Luthuli House as a respected member of the ANC.
 
Over the years, she has attracted a loyal following that includes citizens from all walks of life, from business executives to trade unionists, all brought together by her sharp and straightforward sense of humour. Her poise and honesty effectively positions her as the closest figure we have to a local Queen Mother.
 
Says Karen Johnstone, Garden Route Casino's Marketing Manager."Evita Bezuidenhout has been part of our lives for the last 30 years, and shows no sign of slowing down.
 
Fans can look forward to a captivating evening filled with a lot of good laughs, and of course, her trademark of mismatched glitz and glamour."
 
Tickets for Evita Bezuidenhout's show cost R140 per person and are available at Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers and www.gardenroutecasino.co.za .
 
The show starts at 20:00, with doors opening at 19:00.
 
For more details on this and other upcoming shows and promotions, visit www.tsogosun.com/garden-route-casino
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
07:33 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 33%
No
George Herald 67%
What earthquake?
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
wildlion
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 52.
freetolive
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up