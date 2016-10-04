You don't need much to produce art

Bulelani Bob doing a charcoal drawing during the Anthony Noble demonstration at the Thembalethu library.

GEORGE NEWS - Anthony Noble, the Denneoord primary school teacher, uses his unique style of painting to motivate the youth. He demonstrated this talent at the Thembalethu library last week.

While plying his 'magic', Noble interacts with his audience by helping them to set goals and encouraging them to achieve them in life. The theme of the demonstration was, 'Use whatever you have and do art'.

"You don't need much: a pencil or pen and paper are the primary requirements", Noble told the 50 children from the surrounding community.

One child did a drawing using Tipex on a piece of black material.

"I am very excited about the potential and the talent I have seen here." Usually Noble does his demonstration in the foyer of the George library, using a 5 cm paintbrush and a palette knife to produce a painting in 30 minutes.

"This year, I decided to go to Thembalethu so that I can spread my passion for promoting the arts to a wider audience."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'