Down memory lane with Michael van der Walt

A moment of nostalgia when the George men's choir sing 'Stille Rivierstroom'. Michael van der Walt conducts.
GEORGE NEWS - That Old-time Radio Show presented by local music teacher Michael van der Walt, turned out to be an enjoyable variety show with loads of nostalgia on Wednesday 12 October.
 
One of the many highlights was the George men's choir performing three much-loved songs: Victoriabaai (Lucas Maree), The Rose, made famous by Bette Midler, (Armanda McBroom) and Stille Rivierstroom (Nick Taylor).
 
Drini Botha and Anne-Marié Buccholz gave their usual professional accompaniment. Regretfully, the audience did not dress up to be in keeping with the glamour of the music of the 1930s, and the costumes worn in that era. But they were encouraging in their applause.
 
Talent abounds in George. Stéphan Conradie and Kerwin Albertus, as well as Cornél Engelbrecht, have shown how suave and sophisticated they can be in various shows over the past fortnight. As the Kwagga Pack, their Summertime (Gershwin ) rendition, was outstanding.
 
There were also appearances of Ludolph Pedro, playing Bach's Solfeggietto, Michael van der Walt and Elize Munro doing a Habanera item.
 
The show at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre was a showcase of promising talent.
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
07:42 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
