Wynand van Reenen and his band a hit

Wynand van Reenen (centre) and his band. Eric Valliers (drums), Francois Zwiegers (bass guitar) and Michael Schell on rhythm guitar, performing a Tribute to The Shadows at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Wynand van Reenen and his band gave entertaining performances on Friday and Saturday at the Oakhurst Insurance Arts Theatre. It was part of their Tribute to the Shadows production.

All the hard work for almost a year paid off. Their renditions of Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt, Shandoogie, Foot tapper, Shindig, Geronimo, Perfidio, Nivram, and Man of Mystery were superb and enjoyed by the Friday audience.

A number of music students of Wynand and Eric Valliers were present to support their teachers. During intermission, they said they were inspired by the evening's music.

Van Reenen played lead guitar with great alacrity and competence. He is a local music teacher, session guitarist and band leader.

Eric Valliers plays the drums and is a drum tutor. He is French Canadian, and has been gigging on cruise ships, jazz festivals and professional productions throughout his life.

Michael Schell is a rhythm guitar player and well-known and capable performing artist.

Francois Zwiegers on bass guitar added to the depth of sound in this new partnership.

The band's Guitar Tango was given a delightful Spanish twist, and Van Reenen explained that the group felt they would be true to the original tones and textures used back in the 1960s, but give it a more modern sound.

Says Van Reenen, "Each band member has brought his own feel to the songs without compromising its authenticity.

I don't want to speak too soon, but this is the beginning of a beautiful synergy between four musicians (The Four Amigos) who click. We have an amazing potential as a band, with four specialists capable of just about anything."

Van Reenan said during the show that as boys their father, Johann van Reenen, instilled a love of the iconic music of The Shadows with them.

"We moved around a lot, and lived at 20 different sawmills where he played the piano, and did everything to encourage our musical career".

He said they were now looking for a name. They plan to perform together regularly.

"At the moment we are four musicians collaborating under the name Newtone Productions, and are invited to perform various tribute shows and productions.

"I can hint that Michael G (rhythm guitarist), might be the next frontman for the next production covering another iconic band of the past."

Wynand thanked local guitar collector and sound engineer Peter Ramsauer for his support. Ramsauer provided six guitars (Fender Stratocasters) and his speakers as well as valve amps for the show.

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'