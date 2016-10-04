Translate to: 

Wynand van Reenen and his band a hit

Wynand van Reenen and his band a hit
Wynand van Reenen (centre) and his band. Eric Valliers (drums), Francois Zwiegers (bass guitar) and Michael Schell on rhythm guitar, performing a Tribute to The Shadows at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Wynand van Reenen and his band gave entertaining performances on Friday and Saturday at the Oakhurst Insurance Arts Theatre. It was part of their Tribute to the Shadows production.
 
All the hard work for almost a year paid off. Their renditions of Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt, Shandoogie, Foot tapper, Shindig, Geronimo, Perfidio, Nivram, and Man of Mystery were superb and enjoyed by the Friday audience.
 
A number of music students of Wynand and Eric Valliers were present to support their teachers. During intermission, they said they were inspired by the evening's music.
 
Van Reenen played lead guitar with great alacrity and competence. He is a local music teacher, session guitarist and band leader.
 
Eric Valliers plays the drums and is a drum tutor. He is French Canadian, and has been gigging on cruise ships, jazz festivals and professional productions throughout his life.
 
Michael Schell is a rhythm guitar player and well-known and capable performing artist.
 
Francois Zwiegers on bass guitar added to the depth of sound in this new partnership.
 
The band's Guitar Tango was given a delightful Spanish twist, and Van Reenen explained that the group felt they would be true to the original tones and textures used back in the 1960s, but give it a more modern sound.
 
Says Van Reenen, "Each band member has brought his own feel to the songs without compromising its authenticity.
 
I don't want to speak too soon, but this is the beginning of a beautiful synergy between four musicians (The Four Amigos) who click. We have an amazing potential as a band, with four specialists capable of just about anything."
 
Van Reenan said during the show that as boys their father, Johann van Reenen, instilled a love of the iconic music of The Shadows with them.
 
"We moved around a lot, and lived at 20 different sawmills where he played the piano, and did everything to encourage our musical career".
 
He said they were now looking for a name. They plan to perform together regularly.
 
"At the moment we are four musicians collaborating under the name Newtone Productions, and are invited to perform various tribute shows and productions.
 
"I can hint that Michael G (rhythm guitarist), might be the next frontman for the next production covering another iconic band of the past."
 
Wynand thanked local guitar collector and sound engineer Peter Ramsauer for his support. Ramsauer provided six guitars (Fender Stratocasters) and his speakers as well as valve amps for the show.
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:10 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 33%
No
George Herald 67%
What earthquake?
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Harry131
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
BabyPowderSmellsNice
I'm a 29 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up