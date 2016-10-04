Rocco de Villiers again shows his musical genius

Rocco deVilliers will perform his unique renditions of "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" and "You Raise Me Up" on Friday 28 October in the Bravo Lounge at Garden Route Casino.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Music lovers are in for a treat as the critically acclaimed pianist, Rocco De Villiers, gets ready to tickle the ivories.

He perform his most popular tunes at Garden Route Casino’s entertainment venue, Bravo Lounge, on Friday, 28 October 2016.

His upcoming show, Rocco de Villiers - Piano Favourites, will feature melodies from his new CD album Beautiful Beautiful Hymns. It includes his renditions of How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace. Rocco will also perform the classic crowd favourites, Music Box Dancer, Chariots of Fire, Memory, Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and You Raise Me Up.

As one of South Africa’s most talented pianists, Rocco has been nominated for and awarded a Huisgenoot Tempo, Ghoema Award, Vonk Award, a South African music award and a Cape Theatre award. His previous albums, Beautiful Beautiful Piano, More Beautiful Piano, and Stunning have all reached either gold or platinum status.

Says Karen Johnstone, Garden Route Casino marketing manager, "We are thrilled to be hosting one of the country’s most gifted performers. Rocco’s musical genius is proof that South Africa is right up there when it comes to musical talent. It's always an honour for us to showcase artists that continue to position the high calibre of South Africa’s music industry."

Tickets are available at R100 per person at Computicket and Garden Route Casino cash desk.

The show starts at 20:00. Discounts will apply for Garden Route Casino Rewards cardholders.

