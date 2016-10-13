Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Justin Bieber.

The man now wants to grill Justin’s bodyguard Michael Arana about the rows and also the singer’s character and though the minder now lives in Florida, Jeffrey is willing to have his lawyers make the trip to obtain his testimony.

Justin Bieber is still being sued for allegedly spitting at the neighbour whose house he egged, and Jeffrey Schwartz is keen to quiz the star's bodyguard over the incident.The Sorry hitmaker previously pleaded no contest to vandalism charges after throwing eggs at Schwarz's home in 2014, and the auto mogul is pressing ahead with his bid for compensation for what happened during another alleged row.According to documents obtained by TMZ, Jeffrey claims that the 22-year-old singer assaulted him and caused emotional distress after spitting at him during an argument.