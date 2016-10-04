Ray Dylan in George

Ray Dylan.
SUID-KAAP NUUS - Ray Dylan - met Len Muller, Sharoney en Desmond Wells - tree op 28 Oktober by die Bush Lapa (naby Heroldsbaai) op.
Kaartjiepryse: R90, R110 en R130.
Deure maak 18:00 oop, program begin om 19:00.
Vir inligting en besprekings, skakel 044 851 0113.
12:46 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
