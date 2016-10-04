Comedy and drama at Monroe Theatre

Ditsy Doris Day stars in this afternoon's matinee at the Monroe Theatre, Lover come back.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Relax this Friday by watching the romcom, Lover come back, to be screened at 14:00 at the Monroe Theatre. Featuring the comical antics of Doris Day and Rock Hudson, this flick is set to put anyone in just the right weekend mood.

Jerry Webster (Hudson) and Carol Templeton (Day) are both in the advertising business, but work for different agencies. Carol doesn't like the way Jerry's works, relying on his charm to secure contracts. She decides to have him thrown out of the business, but can she resist Jerry's deadly charm?

On Thursday, 20 October, film lovers can look forward to the captivating Midnight's Children, from the pen of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie.

A pair of children, born within moments of India gaining independence from Britain, grow up in the country that is nothing like that of their parents' generation. This stunning flick will be screened at 18:30.

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588).

