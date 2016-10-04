Translate to: 

Kite festival promises spectacular displays

The second Eden Kite Festival takes place at the Karatara grounds on October 23. Generic image
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The second Eden Kite Festival takes place at the Karatara grounds on October 23.
 
After a tremendously successful inaugural event in 2015, this year will see a much bigger line-up of entertainment for the whole family, food, arts and craft stalls, and kite flyers from around South Africa and five other countries.
 
Keith Mould, the well-travelled kite flyer whose brainchild the event is, says, "We have kiters from UK and Netherlands returning this year as well as from Canada, Germany and Singapore. Each has their own signature style of kite. We also have Craig Hansen from New Zealand joining us – his company makes the world's largest kites, and Craig has made journeys across the Sahara and Mongolia on a kite-drawn three-wheel buggy."
 
"Between the international contingent and the South African kiters you can look forward to a truly spectacular display, from intricately designed artistic kites to three-dimensional kites up to 30m long and 5m high – yes, you could walk around inside some of them!" said Mould.
 
A range of entertainment and stalls are also on offer. A parachuting teddy bear will drop from a kite to choose raffle winners, and sweets will be dropped for kids of all ages. There are activities for the kids and you can make your own kites at several workshops.
 
We repeat of the popular corporate kite battle. Teams of three each fly a six-sided traditional Japanese kite and attempt to knock each other out of the sky – last one up wins! Kites and instruction are provided and after a chance to practise and plan strategy, the battle begins. Teams are invited to dress up, bring along family and friends and join in the fun. There is a special challenge to estate agencies from Sotheby's in Sedgefield, who took part last year and is one of this year's gold sponsors.
 
The event is in aid of Masithandane and all proceeds go directly to them.
 
09:58 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
