Georgians display phenomenal talent

A world class performance were given by violinist Stephan Conrad (18,) who touched an emotional chord. He was among the top five finalists.
GEORGE NEWS - George abounds with talented dancers, vocalists, musicians and entertainers who can compete with the rest of the country's top performers.
 
In the Heritage Festival's George Has Talent competition, singer Jonty Hendrix (22), claimed the top spot and the R10 000 cash prize at a gala evening held on 6 October at the Conville Civic Centre.
 
The enthusiastic audience and judges agreed that the 25 contestants in the finals were all exceptionally talented. The dancers performed impressively choreographed, original routines; the young musicians were masters of their instruments; and the youthful vocalists showed off rich rounded voices - more than able to compete against the more seasoned performers.
 
The talented saxophonist Kirwen Albertus (15), showed surprising sophistication and came second, winning R5 000.
Child prodigy, pianist Ludolph Pedro, came third and received R2 500 for his stunning performance.
 
The brilliant Diversity dance group and Stephan Conradie (18), a phenomenal violinist, ended in the top five.
This was the first first time a talent competition of this format was held in George and the city's promising young talent really came to the fore.
 
The panel of judges had a tough time selecting a winner, as all the contestants were excellent. Panelist Wim Erasmus, locally known as ''Mr Neil Diamond' said he was "bowled over".
 
Adding to the success was the enthusiastic audience with loud shouts and applause. The event was organised by local welfare organisation, Badisa in collaboration with George Municipality. Thelma and Jovan Heyns of the Intembeko Group, an events management company, coordinated the event.
 
The proceeds went to Badisa, and volunteers and administrative staff under the leadership of Fanie Jordaan, were roped in to assist with the hard behind the scenes work.
 
George Heritage Festival committee member Philda Benkenstein expressed the hope that a repeat performance will be given so that Georgians who missed the brilliant show will have the chance to enjoy the boundless local talent.
 
Festival chairman, Dr Willie Cilliers said more should be done to create employment opportunities for upcoming artists. "We hope that the festival will become an annual event the entire population supports. This talent show was magic, and we hope that we can double our efforts for next year.
 
A Badisa volunteer, Ria Strydom (a former SABC TV producer), who did some of the behind the scenes work, said the contestants should be granted the chance to appear at corporate events, including year-end functions.
 
"They deserve wider exposure and be afforded a chance to earn a living as entertainers."
 
 
Johann Prinsloo gave a superb version of the famous Italian aria Nessun dorma from Puccini's Turandot.  
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURANLIST
 
08:22 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
