Shakespeare festival a literary hit

Tyholora Primary School's Romeo and Juliet being performed in Xhosa tradition. Here Juliet (Liyema Jantjies) and Romeo (Siyabonga Mtshiselwa) come together to form a heart with their fingers.

GEORGE NEWS - A small passionate crowd, predominately parents, enthusiastically applauded the learners of Rosemoor and Tyholora Primary Schools while performing Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in Afrikaans and Xhosa.

The event was part of the first Shakespeare Schools Festival held at the George Arts Theatre on Sunday

9 October.

Heidedal Primary performed A Midsummer Night's Dream. Heather Stead, festival coordinator, stressed that the evening was not a competition, but to give children the opportunity to experience and fall in love with Shakespeare in the best possible manner, their mother tongue.

The high energy township dance moves and quick-witted local slang had the audience in stitches throughout the performances.

One parent described it as "a whole Shakespeare play in 30 minutes which I can actually understand and enjoy. The Shakespeare plays have a great plot, but normally it's boring .This was great."

Stead thanked the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs, the UCT Drama Department, Oakhurst Insurance, Loerie Lodge and the George Herald for making the festival such a success.

On the second day of the Schools Shakespeare Festival held on Saturday, Outeniqua Primary, Imizamo Yethu High and York High showed their acting prowess.

Heidedal Primary School learners performing A Midsummer Night's Dream in Afrikaans.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

