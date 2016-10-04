Translate to: 

Enjoy Hoekwil's Open Gardens this weekend

The gardens of Tura Kina Farms are also open to the public.
GEORGE NEWS - The Hoekwil Open Gardens 2016 committee is holding its fourth consecutive Open Garden weekend on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October. The gardens range from funky to formal, succulent to stunning and from fynbos to forest.
 
The event has been taken to the next level this year by including local musicians, artists and crafters who will perform or exhibit at various venues in the village. There will be two nurseries and a tea garden, and the proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards the Seven Passes Initiative.
 
The organisers and sponsor Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty, ask the public for its full support of this worthy event.
 
"All proceeds will be donated to the Seven Passes Initiative in Touwsranten to develop a garden for special needs children. Profits from the event will go a long way in achieving this much-needed facility. The children will be kept busy and be able to enjoy a fun-filled fantasy garden while they learn basic gardening skills," says committee member Jenny Lamont. "Hoekwil is known as Eden's Garden Hamlet, an area of intense beauty with magnificent views of mountains, the sea and lakes."
 
Hoekwil is situated only 10 km east of George towards the mountains and inland of Wilderness. Tickets are R40 to view all the gardens over the weekend and are available from the Hoekwil Post Office on the day. Wear sensible shoes and bring an umbrella if it rains.
 
For more information contact Lamont on 082 497 3741.
 
08:09 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
