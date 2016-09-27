Young pianists do Holy Cross proud

Steven Kapp (left) and Ludolph Pedro with their piano tutor Greta Benadé.

GEORGE NEWS - Holy Cross learners and pianists, Steven Kapp (Grade 5) and Ludolph Pedro (Grade 6), excelled at the recent Tygerberg International Eisteddfod in Cape Town where they were two of 2 100 entrants in the piano section.

At a gala evening in Cape Town, Kapp received the trophy for Solo Recital Performance and Best Bach Performance (10 years). He also received a bursary from the Tygerberg International Eisteddfod.

Pedro scooped three trophies: Best performance (11 years), best Sonata Performance (12 years) and Best Sight Reading Performance (10-12 years). He also received a bursary from the Tygerberg International Eisteddfod.

Both boys are students of Greta Benadé who has been at the school for six years. She has worked tirelessly to help them achieve their goals.

Holy Cross has always been known for their high standard of music and from these results it is clear that the schools' rich music tradition continues to this day.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'