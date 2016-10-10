The Girl on the Train tops Box Office

Emily Blunt in The Girl on the Train.

Its success is a shot in the arm to DreamWorks, which optioned the Paula Hawkins' best-seller about an alcoholic woman (Emily Blunt), who must piece together a mysterious disappearance.

The company has suffered a string of flops in recent years, most recently shouldering the twin duds of The BFG and The Light Between Oceans. However, The Girl on the Train kicks off a new five-year distribution deal with Universal Pictures. One that will see the company rebranded as Amblin Partners, complete with backing from Reliance, Entertainment One, and Participant. Over the weekend, Amblin announced that Alibaba Pictures will take an equity stake in the production company. The Girl on the Train cost $45 million to make.

"We are thrilled with the results of the first film in our new partnership with Amblin," said Nick Carpou, Universal's domestic distribution chief. "Their passion and commitment to bringing high quality stories to theaters, coupled with our expertise in marketing and distribution, makes for a bright future."

