George Camera Club September winners

GEORGE NEWS - For the month of September, the George Camera Club members have once again produced stunning, skilled photographs.

The club members meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Langgebou behind the NG Moederkerk on the corner of Courtenay and Church streets. For more information contact Daleen Engelbrecht at georgecameraclub@gmail.com or on 083 440 6953.

The five winners of the different categories provide in their own words the background information to each photo and also discuss the techniques and equipment used to ensure the perfect image.

This photo was taken at the cheetah sanctuary at the African Game Lodge in Montague. They have two resident cheetahs that were caught in gin traps elsewhere and brought in to be treated. However, due to their injuries, they cannot be rehabilitated into the wild.

This female has a deformed foot and the photo is of her waiting for her food.

The shot was taken with a Nikon D5500 at 1/500 sec at f/5.6, ISO 320 at 55mm. The pre-processed shot had a distracting background which lent itself to an almost monochrome conversion - just the saturation slider pulled over to the left which allowed a hint of colour to remain in the cheetah's body. I had to put the colour back into the eyes to maximise impact and do a bit of darkening on the background, which is why I put it into the Open category.

This beautiful specimen of the Namaqua kukumakranka was photographed along the Helsberg Pass in the /Ai/Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park. It clearly displays the typically spiral leaves and club-shaped bulb protruding from the ground. It is one of about 32 different kukumakranka species and the name is one of a few original Khoi words which are still in use today in both Afrikaans and English.

The sweet, fragrant, fingerlike fruit (koekemekrankies) emerge from underneath the ground during mid-winter. It is edible and very tasty, highly aromatic and therefore also used to perfume rooms and linen. It was also used (and still is) to prepare an alcoholic infusion by placing several ripe fruits in a bottle of witblits to prepare kukumakranka brandy to be used as a remedy for indigestion and colic. Photographed in light rain at about 16:30 with a Nikon D800E, Nikkor 24-70mm lens, ISO 250, F10 and 1/250th sec.

This surfer was photographed during a junior surfing competition at Victoria Bay in 2016. The overcast conditions provided nice even lighting while the red T-shirt drew my attention immediately.

The fact that he is a very skilful surfer provided many photo opportunities and this is one of my favourites with the water fan framing him nicely. Photographed with a Nikkon 800E, Nikkor 400mm f2,8 at ISO 1250, f 6.3 and 1/5000th sec.

My image was taken on 27 July at 17:30 in the southern part of the Richtersveld National Park on our way to Kokerboom Kloof camp. It had rained the previous night and during the morning. However, in the late afternoon, the sun came through, but dark clouds were still around.

We are looking down from the Domorogh Pass onto one of the many flat plain areas contained in this mountain desert. The only image processing work was to crop out a lot of sky to give a more panoramic image.Technical details are as follows: Nikon D7100, 18-135mm Nikon lens at 40mm, ISO 500, 1/250 second, f9.0, -0.3 stop under exposure.

The image was captured at 17:46 on 14 July, while on safari with photographic safari operator, Tusk Photo, at the Elephant Plains game lodge in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve near Kruger National Park.

We followed the leopard in an open safari vehicle from where it jumped from a tree until it stopped and lay down in the open, looking straight into my camera lens and presented me with a good opportunity to take this photo.

The equipment used was a 500mm f/4 lens attached to a Nikon D700 camera set in manual mode.

The safari operator used a spot lamp, which made the use of a flash unnecessary, but I still needed to increase the ISO to 1600, and the f-stop to 4 in order to achieve a minimum shutter speed of 1/160 s. The image was processed with Adobe Lightroom CC (2015) software.

