An evening with Evita Bezuidenhout

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - South Africa’s queen of political satire and freedom of speech, Evita Bezuidenhout will be entertaining the crowd in Mossel Bay at the Garden Route Casino’s Bravo Lounge for the first time ever with her unique brand of humour on Thursday 3 November.

"Evita Bezuidenhout is one of South Africa’s most recognised entertainment icons. She has been part of our lives for the last 30 years and shows no signs of slowing down. Fans can look forward to a captivating evening filled with a lot of good laughs and of course, her trademark of mismatched glitz and glamour," says Karen Johnstone (marketing manager).

Tickets are available at Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers and www.gardenroutecasino.co.za

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

Her show, 'An Eevening with Evita Bezuidenhout', confronts the complex and worrying realities of our 22-year-old democracy with humour that proves to be both enriching and enlightening, making for an eve of great entertainment.